Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP47: Hour 1 - The Care and Feeding of Troops
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP47: Hour 1 - The Care and Feeding of Troops

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is mad, while pretending to care about spending issues, over military spending on food for the troops plus CNN is just an islamist propaganda network inside the US.

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