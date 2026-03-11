Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP47: Hour 2 - The Normies
0:00
-37:01

S15 EP47: Hour 2 - The Normies

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Normies aren't online or watching cable to the degree those that shape the narratives we consume plus another major company flee's yet another communist state for a better all around climate.

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