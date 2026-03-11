Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP47: Hour 3 - Good News in Iran
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-37:19

S15 EP47: Hour 3 - Good News in Iran

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

No we aren't losing the conflict in Iran, no we don't need to cut and run as some on the right are wanting and no we Israel isn't running our foreign policy plus democrats continue to hold up funding for DHS so progressive activists can kill ICE agents.

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