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Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP48: Hour 1 - Another Not True Thing
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-37:10

S15 EP48: Hour 1 - Another Not True Thing

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The disinformation campaign being waged by the media and democrats regarding the conflict in Iran has reached covid levels of lying to the public.

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