Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP48: Hour 2 - Saving the SAVE Act
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP48: Hour 2 - Saving the SAVE Act

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's walk thru the SAVE Act and why it's having problems plus democrats really do hate business just look at how the simplest of businesses are regulated.

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