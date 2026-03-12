Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP48: Hour 3 - Con Inc. Corruption
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-37:16

S15 EP48: Hour 3 - Con Inc. Corruption

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We need to talk about the corruption running rampant on the right, specifically CPAC plus more on the media's handling of Iran.

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