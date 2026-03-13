Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP49: Hour 1 - How Many Must Die?
0:00
-37:00

S15 EP49: Hour 1 - How Many Must Die?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media and democrats would rather see bodies than fund DHS plus the US has always known the Iranians would try to close the Straight of Hormuz so anyone telling you we were caught off guard is lying.

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