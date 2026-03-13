Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP49: Hour 2 - Liberating Cuba
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-37:17

S15 EP49: Hour 2 - Liberating Cuba

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Cuba could be on the brink of systematic change plus data shows less social media and more church leads to much better mental health.

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