Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP49: Hour 3 - IRGC Defections, Media Lies and The Mayors Wife
0:00
-37:24

S15 EP49: Hour 3 - IRGC Defections, Media Lies and The Mayors Wife

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Erick-Woods Erickson

IRGC is seeing more and more defections, turns out the newly minted mayor of New York City is a raging jew hater plus it's open line Friday on the phones.

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