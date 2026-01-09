Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP5: Hour 1 - The Second Iranian Revolution
0:00
-32:57

S15 EP5: Hour 1 - The Second Iranian Revolution

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Things are heating up in Iran as the citizens continue to rise up against the Ayatollah plus an overweight DEI hire in Philadelphia who calls herself the sheriff pretends her local LEO's are going to start arresting ICE agents.

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