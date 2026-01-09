Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP5: Hour 2 - The Truth Comes Out in Minnesota
0:00
-38:28

S15 EP5: Hour 2 - The Truth Comes Out in Minnesota

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

ICE has the legal and moral authority to do their job without being attacked and harassed plus the body cam footage has been released and it shows what we told you it would, now the question is will the media and the left retract their statements or double down.

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