Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP50: Hour 1 - A Gay Ayatollah?
0:00
-40:11

S15 EP50: Hour 1 - A Gay Ayatollah?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The new ayatollah has some skeletons in his closet that could make taking power problematic plus more information about the Strait of Hormuz and how it's being navigated.

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