Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP50: Hour 2 - Paul Ehrlich's Decomposition
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-37:26

S15 EP50: Hour 2 - Paul Ehrlich's Decomposition

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

No one in the space of environmental lunacy has been wrong more often than Paul Ehrlich so of course the left and media held him out as an unassailable expert plus wealthy liberals want to pretend they have it worse in the US than they would in Iran….notice none of them are moving.

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