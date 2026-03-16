Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP50: Hour 3 - I Was Wrong About Fat Amy
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP50: Hour 3 - I Was Wrong About Fat Amy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a growing swath of Americans on both sides of political aisle who want to demonize every established institution that we have collectively benefited from.

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