Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP51: Hour 1 - Surely Now We Get the Real Hardliners
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S15 EP51: Hour 1 - Surely Now We Get the Real Hardliners

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media and the left are trying to whitewash the brutal history of Aki Larijani and Golemreza Solemani plus Joe Kent, a horrible person inside and out, is out of the Counterterrorism Center and good riddance

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