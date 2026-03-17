Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP51: Hour 2 - Free Markets Still Work
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP51: Hour 2 - Free Markets Still Work

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Free markets of the US are keeping oil and gas prices lower than most other places in the world.

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