Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP51: Hour 3 - Democrats Hate Your Happiness
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S15 EP51: Hour 3 - Democrats Hate Your Happiness

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media is finally, slowly starting to hint at the fact that democrats are responsible for making flying even more miserable than it already was.

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