Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP52: Hour 1 - Gabbard and a Coup
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP52: Hour 1 - Gabbard and a Coup

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The Office of the DNI is more of a figurehead position at this point. TSA possibly shutting down airports and the citizens of Iran cheering the demise of their own leaders.

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