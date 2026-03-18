Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP52: Hour 2 - The Minesweeper Mythology
0:00
-37:22

S15 EP52: Hour 2 - The Minesweeper Mythology

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The underestimating of Trump and the plans for Iran. Talarico is worse than expected. No, I was not shut down in Athens.

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