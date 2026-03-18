Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP52: Hour 3 - I Was Wrong About Fat Amy
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP52: Hour 3 - I Was Wrong About Fat Amy

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Everything is a distraction from Epstein. The Fed decision. Senate Intelligence Hearings.

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