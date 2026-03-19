Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP53: Hour 1 - The Confounding Truth of Success
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP53: Hour 1 - The Confounding Truth of Success

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Middle East is going well and if you don't see that, you may have TDS. Also, when you crap on your allies, they may not want to help you.

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