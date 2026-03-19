Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP53: Hour 2 - Progressives Cannot Build Stuff
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP53: Hour 2 - Progressives Cannot Build Stuff

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Empire State Building was built in 1 year 45 days in 1930. The progressives can't build anything, but they can spend the money. It also may time for all of us to go outside and touch some grass.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture