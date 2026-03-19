Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP53: Hour 3 - The Op is Apparent
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-37:21

S15 EP53: Hour 3 - The Op is Apparent

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Modern day "art" is a way for elites to make themselves feel...well, elite. Most Iranians oppose the regime, but if you read social media and watch MSM, you may not get that view.

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