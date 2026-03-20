Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP54: Hour 2 - What is old is new again
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-37:11

S15 EP54: Hour 2 - What is old is new again

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

If we do not depend on Middle Eastern oil as much, why are our gas prices going up?

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