Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP54: Hour 3 - High on Their Own Supply
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-37:16

S15 EP54: Hour 3 - High on Their Own Supply

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Erick-Woods Erickson

A lot of anti-Israel conspiracy theories are threatening the President's success in Iran.

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