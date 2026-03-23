Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP55: Hour 1 - How Much Longer Will the Lines Get?
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP55: Hour 1 - How Much Longer Will the Lines Get?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are cheering your misery as they celebrate massive TSA delays in hopes they can further serve their real constituents…..illegal aliens plus at this point every person reading this is more of an Iranian expert than the talking heads on TV claiming to be experts.

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