Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP55: Hour 3 - The Commies Go To Cuba
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-37:16

S15 EP55: Hour 3 - The Commies Go To Cuba

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A bunch of wealthy communists go to Cuba to tell people who are actually oppressed how not oppressed they are, all the while claiming they, the wealthy communists, are really oppressed in American plus President Trump needs to push his success on fighting crime harder.

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