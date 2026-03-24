Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP56: Hour 1 - How Out to Lunch Are They?
0:00
-37:05

S15 EP56: Hour 1 - How Out to Lunch Are They?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are losing the messaging game and their momentum heading into the midterms plus lets go over some of the new developments happening in Iran.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture