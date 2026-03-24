Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP56: Hour 2 - The TSA Deal
0:00
-37:19

S15 EP56: Hour 2 - The TSA Deal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump, Secretary Duffy and ICE did a great job getting airport security moving again so of course the left is mad plus what does the future really look like with the rise of AI?

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