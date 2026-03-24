Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP56: Hour 3 - The Farmer vs the Data Center
0:00
-37:22

S15 EP56: Hour 3 - The Farmer vs the Data Center

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Do we still have property rights in this country because increasingly we don't.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture