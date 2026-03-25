Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP57: Hour 1 - Straight Through the Strait
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP57: Hour 1 - Straight Through the Strait

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a lot of misunderstanding about the Straight of Hormuz so lets set the record straight plus we are winning in Iran decisively no matter what the left and media says.

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