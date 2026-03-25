Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP57: Hour 2 - The San Francisco ICE Issue
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-36:56

S15 EP57: Hour 2 - The San Francisco ICE Issue

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The GOP is really dropping the ball on the great PR being done by have ICE in airports plus our society would benefit from the 20somethings knowing less about world affairs.

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