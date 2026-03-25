Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP57: Hour 3 - Do They Not Know Any Real Christians?
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-37:13

S15 EP57: Hour 3 - Do They Not Know Any Real Christians?

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The Iranian propaganda machine, propped up by the left, media and some on the insane right, is in full swing plus the left intentionally misrepresents a pastors wish for a born again Christian life for James Talarico who is currently a heretic.

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