Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP58: Hour 1 - Is This What Winning Looks Like?
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP58: Hour 1 - Is This What Winning Looks Like?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Look we are winning in Iran, decisively, the evidence is overwhelming but many just refuse to give Trump credit.

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