Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP58: Hour 2 - The Cherfilus-McCormick Scandal
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP58: Hour 2 - The Cherfilus-McCormick Scandal

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats circle the wagons for one of their members who stole $5million in covid funds she funneled to her reelection campaign plus we might have dodged a huge bullet not putting the practicing witch in as Surgeon General.

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