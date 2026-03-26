Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP58: Hour 3 - Christian Nationalism Always Fails
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP58: Hour 3 - Christian Nationalism Always Fails

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Christian nationalism doesn't work because it quickly turns into the very thing it's meant to avoid….becoming the 'state'

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture