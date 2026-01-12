Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP6: Hour 1 - The Bullies and the Response
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP6: Hour 1 - The Bullies and the Response

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump is in full blown bully mode and now has his sights set on Jerome Powell plus we have to get back into what happened in Minnesota last week.

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