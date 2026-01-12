Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP6: Hour 2 - The Shah Shank Redemption
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-37:13

S15 EP6: Hour 2 - The Shah Shank Redemption

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The right has a grifter and antisemitism problem led for Tucker, Owens and Kelly plus some caller questions and reactions.

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