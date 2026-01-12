Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP6: Hour 3 - The Dumb Credit Card Idea
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-37:06

S15 EP6: Hour 3 - The Dumb Credit Card Idea

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Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump adopts one of the worst economic ideas out there with capping credit card interest.

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