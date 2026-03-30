Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP60: Hour 1 - TSA Lines Shorten, For Now
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S15 EP60: Hour 1 - TSA Lines Shorten, For Now

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Erick-Woods Erickson

A lot happened over the weekend so lets get caught up with the latest on the shutdown impacting TSA, the bombing continues in Iran and a weird incident in Israel.

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