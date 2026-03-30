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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP60: Hour 3 - The Michigan Senate Scandal
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S15 EP60: Hour 3 - The Michigan Senate Scandal

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Leaked audio from the democrat primary Michigan senate race show one of them running scared from criticism of Iran because of the muslim population.

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