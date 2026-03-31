Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP61: Hour 1 - The Good News in Iran the Media Hates
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S15 EP61: Hour 1 - The Good News in Iran the Media Hates

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The media continues to prefer narrative over facts when covering the President which explains their continued drumbeat that we are losing in Iran which is a blatant lie plus new data gives some more hope for GOP heading into the midterms as the public continues to look unfavorably at the democrat party.

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