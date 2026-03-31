Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP61: Hour 2 - You Will Be Made to Care
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP61: Hour 2 - You Will Be Made to Care

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Erick-Woods Erickson

An NBA player learns the hard way that his Christian faith will be sacrificed at the alter of the rainbow mafia plus the left attacks Pete Hegseth over Christian prayer but ignores Mayor Mamdani over islamic prayer.

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