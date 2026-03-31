Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP61: Hour 3 - Take the Russians Seriously and Literally
0:00
-37:28

S15 EP61: Hour 3 - Take the Russians Seriously and Literally

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It is time for President Trump to accept and acknowledge that the Russians will never be our friends or part of the west plus the 8-1 SCOTUS ruling on Colorado banning conversion therapy but the ruling wasn't even about that.

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