Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP62: Hour 1 - Rubio and the President Speak
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP62: Hour 1 - Rubio and the President Speak

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The President and the Secretary of State finally come out swinging against the complete nonsense being said and reported about operations in Iran plus we should continue to explore space.

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