Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP62: Hour 2 - The Supremes And Birthright Citizenship
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP62: Hour 2 - The Supremes And Birthright Citizenship

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Birthright citizenship is in question in front of SCOTUS today so lets walk thru how it got there.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture