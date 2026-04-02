Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP63: Hour 1 - Trump Makes His Case
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP63: Hour 1 - Trump Makes His Case

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump gives a primetime speech laying out the case for military action in Iran but did he hit a home run or just a bloop single, Pam Bondi is finally being shown the door plus the press are still caring water for a largely dead Iranian regime.

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