Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP63: Hour 2 - The Wokes vs the Moon
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP63: Hour 2 - The Wokes vs the Moon

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's good that we are headed back to space plus now is not the time to let Iran off the hook.

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