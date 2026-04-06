Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP64: Hour 1 - We Are a Great Nation
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S15 EP64: Hour 1 - We Are a Great Nation

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The US military pulled off an incredible rescue over the weekend proving again how great we are so of course the left hates it.

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