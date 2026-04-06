Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP64: Hour 2 - Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
0:00
-37:25

S15 EP64: Hour 2 - Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Are the experts ever right anymore plus democrat primary voters are costing democrats wins in general elections.

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